Andrew Caldwell Broadcasted LIVE From in Front Of His Shower Curtain, Blasted Porsha Williams For Marrying Her “Lesbian Husband”

Andrew Caldwell is hilarious.. Even if you try you can’t get enough of him.

Most recently, Kordell Stewart filed a new lawsuit against Andrew Caldwell for defamation, claiming Andrew lied about having a gay relationship with him which caused damage to Stewart’s name and reputation.

Then Porsha Williams went on the radio saying that she doesn’t like Andrew Caldwell nor believe his claims of sleeping with her ex-husband, Kordell.

Andrew wasn’t too happy about that honey. He hopped on Facebook to blast Porsha real fast!

