Arrested: Man Shot his own teen Brother Dead during a Gang Hit, Thinking He was someone else

Atlanta, Georgia – Last week, the body of 17-year-old Kobe Williams was found in his housing complex at the Nesbitt Ferry Crossing Apartment Homes.

The corpse was found around 1:30 a.m. behind building No. 1500, during a routine security sweep. He had been shot multiple times.

In response to his death, Kobe’s heartbroken mother Chastity B. Williams  posted to Facebook “Everyone knows how much I love my boys.”

What she didn’t know at the time, is that one of her “boys” was responsible for her teen son’s death.

