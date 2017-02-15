Atlanta, Georgia – Last week, the body of 17-year-old Kobe Williams was found in his housing complex at the Nesbitt Ferry Crossing Apartment Homes.
The corpse was found around 1:30 a.m. behind building No. 1500, during a routine security sweep. He had been shot multiple times.
In response to his death, Kobe’s heartbroken mother Chastity B. Williams posted to Facebook “Everyone knows how much I love my boys.”
What she didn’t know at the time, is that one of her “boys” was responsible for her teen son’s death.
Continue Reading On Page 2