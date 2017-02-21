Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Ashanti Has a New Man! [Photos]

Ashanti Has a New Man! [Photos]

Celebrities No Comments

PhotoGrid_1487718838419

It looks like singer Ashanti has a new man.

Her new man is a NBA player that dated Khloe Kardashian once upon a time.

View The Details On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Latetha

The One Who Controls The Internet.

Comments

error: Content is protected !!