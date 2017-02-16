Atlanta Dentist Sentenced to Federal Prison Time for Nearly $1 Million in Medicaid Fraud

An Atlanta dentist is headed to federal prison for Medicaid fraud.

Dr. Oluwatoyin Solarin was sentenced to a year and six months for filing false claims worth nearly $1 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta announced Wednesday.

“Solarin cheated the Medicaid program by submitting fraudulent claims, even billing the government for procedures she allegedly performed at the same time she was out of the country,” said U.S. Attorney John Horn. “The wealth she amassed through her scheme will now be forfeited and paid back to the government.”

From 2009 through 2013, Solarin “caused false claims to be submitted” for patients she hadn’t treated and others who were ineligible for Medicaid.

“Solarin abused her position of trust and stole money from the taxpayers for her own enrichment,” said Derrick L. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General in Atlanta.

“Rooting out health care fraud is central to the well-being of both our citizens and the overall economy. Schemes that steal money from the Medicare program harm taxpayers and raise healthcare costs,” said Veronica Hyman-Pillot, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation. “The sentencing of Dr. Solarin is a prime example of the Department of Justice’s focus on protecting the assets of the Medicare program and the health of Americans who participate in it.”

According to U.S. Attorney Horn, the charges and other information presented in court: Oluwatoyin Solarin was a dentist who owned and operated a dental care practice known as “Care Dental” with locations in Doraville and Duluth, Georgia. From 2009 through 2013, Solarin caused false claims to be submitted to the Georgia Medicaid Program and the Peach State Health Plan of Georgia Medicaid. Various claims listed Solarin as the treating dentist on days that she was not even in the U.S. In other instances, Solarin caused Care Dental to bill for patients who were ineligible for Medicaid services. When patients whose eligibility for Medicaid services had expired were brought to Care Dental, Solarin instructed an employee to “backdate” the claims to false dates that resulted in successfully paid claims for reimbursement.

As a result of Solarin’s fraud scheme, Care Dental received $996,862.19 in fraudulent Medicaid claims. Solarin used much of this money to purchase real estate throughout the Atlanta area. Pursuant to her plea agreement, Solarin agreed to repay the ill-gotten money she received during this scheme and has agreed to forfeit her interest in more than a dozen real estate properties.