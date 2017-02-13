Mendeecees Calls Cam’Ron From Prison to Deliver the Shadiest Interview About Jim Jones

The manifesting beef between Jim Jones and Cam’ron is getting messier by the second, and “Love & Hip Hop” star Mendeecees is now inserting himself into the mix of this feud.

Jones’ recent signing to Jay Z’s Roc Nation has sparked some he said/he said drama between the former Dipset brothers. This past weekend, Killa Cam had everyone missing the OKC game against Golden State to tune into his IG Live where he refuted claims Jones made when he sat down with Funk Master Flex.

Cam shares his accounts of the real reason (according to him) he and Jim aren’t cool anymore and has Mendeecees call in from prison to validate the claims.

