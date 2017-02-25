BEEF ON: Remy Ma Just Ruthlessly Dissed Nicki Minaj with an ETHER Style Diss Track Titled ‘shETHER’

The female hip hop game just got lit up!

BET reports:

In celebration of February nearing its end, Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj decided to really heat things up this winter, releasing their new collaboration just weeks after the two began stirring up rumors they were up to something by posing for a reunion photo following Minaj’s highly publicized split from Meek Mill.

Naturally, Minaj decided to use her guest appearance on the new Guwop track, interestingly titled “Make Love,” to air out some grievances and reclaim her rightful position atop the throne, with many thinking that the rapper is using this moment in the spotlight to fire some shots back at Remy Ma.

Now, of course, enter “Make Love.”

After Gucci opens the track, he clears plenty of room for Minaj to do her thing, spitting lines that eventually appear to address Remy’s “queen of rap” claims.

“B***h I’m the greatest, no Kendrick and no Sia,” Minaj spits. “I’m the iPhone, you the Nokia / Everybody know you jealous, b***h, it’s so clear / Tell them bum a** b*****s to play their role.”

She then turns it into a numbers game, hinting at the fact that she has three multi-platinum albums and Remy Ma is just now getting her bars back up.

“You see, silly rabbit, to be the queen of rap / You gotta sell records, you gotta get plaques,” she offers.

Naturally, this was enough to send Twitter into a frenzy over the rekindled beef, with a large majority interpreting Minaj’s bars as a response to Remy Ma.

Yesterday, Remy Ma uploaded a video of herself laughing at Nicki Minaj’s diss track against her.





And today, Remy woke up and dropped a RUTHLESS diss track against Nicki that she titled “shETHER.”

One of the lines : “I might show footage of you sniffing ski slopes.”



WOW! Phuck shots. 🔫 Remy fired the whole d*mn cannon! 💣

At first I was thinking this beef between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma was made up for publicity. But now that Remy just dropped this diss track, this sh*t is real!

NO WAY, Nicki would be cool with getting dissed like that. Remy dissed Nicki so hard. I’m an innocent bystander who loves them both and even I was like “Gawd Damn!” listening to this diss track.

Now clearly, Nicki can’t compete with Remy when it comes to bars. Nicki has all the money and endorsement deals though.

Female rap is back on the map. Remy is letting you know Nicki isn’t the only big fish in the game. The only question is… how long before Lil Kim jumps in.