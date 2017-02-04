Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Photo Breaks Guinness World Record [DETAILS]

Cash Money Records took over for the 99 and the 2000, but Beyoncé has taken over for more than a decade now. (Say it in Kanye’s voice)

The singer stays winning. So it’s no surprise that the Queen Bee just broke yet another world record.

Bey’s twins haven’t even been born yet and are already securing a place in history books.

Mrs. Carter’s Instagram pregnancy announcement image garnered more than 9.5 million likes on the social media platform, becoming the WORLD’s most liked Instagram picture ever.

Beyoncé, 35, who announced she is carrying twins, but refrained from revealing the genders, now holds the Guinness World Record for most liked picture on Instagram.

One would assume that Kim Kardashian was the previous record holder, but nope. Bey snatched the title from none other than Selena Gomez.

It’s 2017 and it’s still good to be Beyoncé. Watch her werk!