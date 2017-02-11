Black 3-Star General Losing Stripes Over Strippers

In today’s military, even high-ranking generals are subject to scrutiny. This one… a three-star general in the Army… is losing his stripes because of his apparent penchant for strippers.

His name is Ronald Lewis, according to the Chicago Tribune. And because this African American general used an Army credit card in a strip club on two different ocassions, two of his three stripes are being “stripped” from him.

And instead of retiring as a three-star general, he will step down as a one-star general.

It’s a real life scandal, a tale of an officer who didn’t act like a gentleman, according to the Army.

