Brutally Honest Man Explains to His Girlfriend Why He Cheated on Her [Video]

One of the main reasons women are unable to get over past relationships is because the man will never give them closure. He will never explain why he didn’t want her or why he cheated on her, which often prevents the woman from getting over him.

In a face to face sit down with “The Scene,” Kourtney Jorge sits down with her ex-boyfriend, Leonard Long III, and finally gets some closure.

Once a couple back in college, they eventually split up after he had numerous flings, affairs and infidelities.

In this rather painful-to-watch video, the pair meet face-to-face to confront the reality of their time together and try to heal or at least patch over raw wounds.

