Buffalo, NY Mother Arrested For Homeschooling Her Kids [VIDEO]

Buffalo, NY – Kiarre Harris hasn’t seen her two young children in a month.

That’s because authorities took the single mother’s elementary school-aged kids away from her and put them in foster care — and after New York’s Buffalo Public School District acknowledged in writing to Harris that it received her letters of intent to homeschool her children.

“I felt that the district was failing my children,” she told WKBW-TV, “and that’s when I made the decision to homeschool.”

Kiarre realized her school district was failing to properly educate her two elementary age children. So she filed the necessary paperwork to formally remove her kids from public school and begin the process of homeschooling them herself.

Ms. Harris says she went to city hall and picked up the paperwork she needed. She showed her local news station, 7 Eyewitness News, her paperwork that the school district acknowledged it had received. Harris told the news station, “I spoke directly to the homeschool coordinator and she told me from this point on my children were officially un-enrolled from school.”

