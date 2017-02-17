Now Trending:
Man Walked into Work, Confessed to Killing His Mistress’ Son, Asked for His Last Paycheck and Bounced

Calvin Sneed

ATLANTA – Police are searching for a DeKalb County car salesman who confessed to killing his mistress’ son this week.

Calvin Sneed, 51, is now on APD’s Most Wanted List. Witnesses, including the victim’s family, say Sneed unloaded his revolver on 30-year-old Gregory Jones Jr. in the front yard of a Croft Place home Jones shared with his mother and grandmother.

The deadly shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday, following a confrontation between the two men outside. In an exclusive interview with Channel 2’s Nicole Carr, Jones’ mother said her son approached the couple, confronting Sneed about how he treated her.

“Calvin reached in his pocket and pulled the revolver out and repeatedly stood over my son and shot him,” said Antoinette Williams.

“He said, ‘Grandmama, Grandmama.’ He said, ‘I’m dying.’ He said, ‘I’m dying. I’ve been shot,’” said Mary Andrews, Jones’ grandmother.

