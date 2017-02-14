Carlos Santana Said Adele Won Because She’s a Real Singer and Beyoncé Is Just Nice To Look At and Makes ‘Modeling’ Music!

Forget throwing shade. Carlos Santana just threw Beyoncé under a short bus by saying she really can’t sing. In an attempt to give Adele props for her Grammy win, Carlos basically said Bey is good to look at, but not listen to.

The legendary Latin musician came for Beyoncé in a recent interview with AAP.

Santana, who performed with Beyoncé at the pre-game festivities before the Super Bowl in 2003, believes Adele beat Beyoncé for album of the year due to a lack of singing capabilities on Bey’s behalf.

“I think that Adele won because she can sing, sing,” Santana told the Australian Associated Press (via New Zealand Herald).

To make matters worse, he also tried to qualify the difference between Adele’s talent and Beyoncé’s. “With all respect to our sister Beyoncé,” he said, “Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modeling kind of music – music to model a dress – she’s not a singer, singer, with all respect to her.

