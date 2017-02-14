Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Carlos Santana Said Adele Won Because She’s a Real Singer and Beyoncé Is Just Nice To Look At and Makes ‘Modeling’ Music!

Carlos Santana Said Adele Won Because She’s a Real Singer and Beyoncé Is Just Nice To Look At and Makes ‘Modeling’ Music!

Celebrities No Comments

carlos-santana-beyonce-split1

Forget throwing shade. Carlos Santana just threw Beyoncé under a short bus by saying she really can’t sing. In an attempt to give Adele props for her Grammy win, Carlos basically said Bey is good to look at, but not listen to.

The legendary Latin musician came for Beyoncé in a recent interview with AAP.

Santana, who performed with Beyoncé at the pre-game festivities before the Super Bowl in 2003, believes Adele beat Beyoncé for album of the year due to a lack of singing capabilities on Bey’s behalf.

“I think that Adele won because she can sing, sing,” Santana told the Australian Associated Press (via New Zealand Herald).

To make matters worse, he also tried to qualify the difference between Adele’s talent and Beyoncé’s. “With all respect to our sister Beyoncé,” he said, “Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modeling kind of music – music to model a dress – she’s not a singer, singer, with all respect to her.

Continue Reading On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

error: Content is protected !!