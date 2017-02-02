Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Chris Brown and His $2 Braids Decided to Respond to Drake’s Rant About Him and Souljah Boy

Chris Brown and His $2 Braids Decided to Respond to Drake’s Rant About Him and Souljah Boy

Celebrities No Comments

Chris Brown, Drake beef 2017

I don’t know why Chris Brown is walking around the country rocking $2 braids, looking homely and hungry, like he just came off a FRESH crack binge. The hairstyle does not look appealing on him.

But anyway, last night, Drake went on rant at his concert saying that the people in the crowd were acting funny.

“”You acting like this shit is like some #Omarion like #ChrisBrown #SouljaBoy shit” 👀 “

A video posted by WorldstarHipHop (@worldstar) on

Chris Brown responded with a video, noting that Drake wouldn’t dare talk sh*t about him in his face.

Next thing we know, Chris will schedule a match to fight Drake, Rihanna will be the referee and the results will be Drake ended up getting bodied by a singing n*gga.

Related Posts

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

error: Content is protected !!