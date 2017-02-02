Chris Brown and His $2 Braids Decided to Respond to Drake’s Rant About Him and Souljah Boy

I don’t know why Chris Brown is walking around the country rocking $2 braids, looking homely and hungry, like he just came off a FRESH crack binge. The hairstyle does not look appealing on him.

But anyway, last night, Drake went on rant at his concert saying that the people in the crowd were acting funny.

“”You acting like this shit is like some #Omarion like #ChrisBrown #SouljaBoy shit” 👀 “

A video posted by WorldstarHipHop (@worldstar) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:25am PST

Chris Brown responded with a video, noting that Drake wouldn’t dare talk sh*t about him in his face.

A video posted by Our Generation Music (@ourgenerationmusicco) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:25am PST

Next thing we know, Chris will schedule a match to fight Drake, Rihanna will be the referee and the results will be Drake ended up getting bodied by a singing n*gga.