HomeCelebritiesCONGRATS! Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Welcome New Son [Photos] CONGRATS! Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Welcome New Son [Photos] Latetha Celebrities No Comments Nick Cannon has announced he’s the father of a newborn baby boy, Golden “Sagon” Cannon, with his ex Brittany Bell. View Photo On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Tamar Braxton And Vince Herbert Respond To Reports About Their Domestic Violence Incident (Video) Latetha August 23, 2016 You Won’t Believe What Nick Cannon Said About Chris Brown That Has EveryBody Heated Latetha October 25, 2015 Mimi Faust Blasts Joseline Hernandez & Plans To Keep Eva Away From Her Unborn Baby “I Want Nothing To Do With That Baby!” Tren August 10, 2016 Kady From “My Wife & Kids” Grew Up To Be A Badd Chick (Photos) Latetha November 17, 2015 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments