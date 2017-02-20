Convicted Child Molester said that one state owned New York group home is ‘a predator’s dream’

ALBANY, N.Y. — Never before in his life did Stephen DeProspero ever think of sexually abusing a young child, the Rome man said in federal court. Yet that’s where DeProspero found himself in 2006 and 2007, when he decided to prey upon a young severely autistic boy that he was supposed to be caring for while working for the state’s Central New York Developmental Disabilities Services, he admitted.

DeProspero said he believes he can one day be rehabilitated from his deviant behavior – which,, began 10 years ago with an addiction to viewing child pornography.

Now New York state is paying $3 million to the family of developmentally disabled boy repeatedly molested by DeProspero at a state-run group home who later wrote that lax supervision at the facility made it “a predator’s dream.”

The former staffer, Stephen DeProspero, is now imprisoned in the Attica Correctional Facility. He was incriminated by videos and photographs he took of the molestation, which occurred from 2005 to 2008 at the facility located in central New York.

“The lack of supervision there made it easy to do what I did,” DeProspero said in a handwritten affidavit obtained by The Associated Press. “I could have stayed in that house for years and abused him every day without anybody even noticing at all. It was a predator’s dream.”

State officials say new policies are in place to prevent similar crimes.

The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, which oversees care for more than 128,000 New Yorkers, has taken steps to strengthen safety and security, according to spokesman Scott Sandman. They include pre-employment psychological assessments and enhanced staff training on ways to prevent, recognize and report abuse and neglect. Senior administrators are required to make unannounced inspections of state-run facilities.

“We also increased the minimum qualifications for our state direct support staff and put more stringent background checks in place,” he said, adding that an agency created by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and known as the Justice Center has the power to investigate “any abuse or neglect of a person we serve.”

In the case of DeProspero, red flags that might have prompted an investigation went unnoticed.

Some of the abuse occurred in an open, common area of the group home, according to legal documents. In another instance, DeProspero recorded a video of abuse over the course of four hours on Christmas Eve 2007, even though DeProspero was not scheduled to work that day.

“I was confident that a supervisor would never check in to see what was going on,” DeProspero wrote in his statement. “The supervisors spent the vast majority of their shifts in their offices doing paperwork. They were rarely out of their offices.”

DeProspero, 43, pleaded guilty to predatory sexual assault in 2010 and was sentenced to 18 years to life. He also pleaded guilty to manufacturing child pornography and was sentenced to 40 years. The sentences are being served concurrently.

He came to the attention of authorities in 2009 when an investigation of online child pornography led them to his computer. Photos and video of the molestation were later discovered.

The $3 million settlement between the state and the family of the victim was finalized late last year. It’s intended to pay for the victim’s future care and visits with his mother.

The victim, now 20, has autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and is mostly nonverbal. He remains at a state-operated group home.