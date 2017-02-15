COUPLED UP: Mimi Faust and WNBA Baller Tamera Young (Pics)

MiMi Faust is one confused reality star. She went from being Stevie J’s permanent side chick to dating a woman. There’s nothing wrong with being gay, but I have a hard time taking any of Mimi’s relationships seriously.

Yesterday she celebrated Valentine’s Day wither her latest bae, WNBA star Tamera Young.

The “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star and the Chicago Sky guard enjoyed a romantic dinner at the American Cut steakhouse.

Mimi posted a photo to instagram, gushing with love for the restaurant.

“Love This place So Full… #ThanksBoo Day [email protected]

Ty posted the same photo along with the caption:

“tyyoung11What we see depends on what we look for 😎 #Perspective #TY1 #Olu”

Doesn’t appear that either woman is in love. It’s all fun.

The two were rumored to be dating since July of 2016, but confirmed their relationship in January.

Maybe MiMi is simply looking for someone to treat her right. But if you ask me, she’s highly confused.