Deelishis Says She’s Proud to Be Rick Ross’ Side Chick… She Doesn’t Care He’s Dating Someone Else

Deelishis, 39, has been hot and popping for more than a minute now, yet she still can’t get a man with paper to wife her. Therefore, the Instagram model sticks to her lane and gets it how she lives.

After hanging with the boss Rick Ross for a few months, suddenly we start to see Ross hanging out with a new chick, 21-year-old reality star India Love.

One of Deelishis’ twitter followers tagged her in a post, attempting to embarrass her for getting dumped for a younger woman, but Dee came out and proudly let everyone know what it is.

