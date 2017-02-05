‘I don’t regret killing my mother’… Bali Killer Heather Mack Confesses She Forced Innocent Boyfriend to Help Her [Video]

“I don’t regret killing my mother:” Bali killer Heather Mack CONFESSES to murdering her mom in chilling prison tape and says she forced her “innocent” boyfriend to stuff the body in a suitcase

Heather Mack is quite the character. She has remorselessly confessed to murdering her mother in a Bali hotel room, then corralling her boyfriend into stuffing the body in a suitcase.

In three videos uploaded to YouTube from an Indonesian prison on Thursday, the 21-year-old claimed that she concocted the murder plot and forced boyfriend Tommy Schaefer to help her after learning that her mother was responsible for her father’s 2006 death.

“I killed her myself and then I told Tommy that if he did not help me clean the room and get rid of the body, that I would tell the police that he did it, that I would pay money to get him arrested,” she said.

Blinking back tears, she said she regretted dragging Tommy, who was “innocent” in to her murderous revenge plot but that she didn’t regret the killing.

“I don’t regret killing my mother and as evil as that may sound, that’s my reality.”

Source: Daily Mail