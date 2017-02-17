Elvis Presley’s Daughter, Lisa Marie, Is Broke and Her Kids Have Been Taken By CPS

Lisa Marie Presley, who is married to Michael Lockwood, has an estimated net worth of $300 million, but is said to be broke and without her kids right now.

According to TMZ, Lisa Marie Presley’s twin daughters are in protective custody after authorities found “pictures and disturbing videos” on what she says is her estranged husband’s computer.

According to new legal docs, the images on the photos and videos were disturbing enough for authorities to take the 8-year-old girls away from both parents. Lisa Marie says, “I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in these un-analyzed devices.”

Authorities found the images after executing a search warrant on Lisa Marie’s home. Sources familiar with the investigation tell us … it was Lisa Marie who found the images and notified cops.

Lisa Marie, the daughter of Elvis Presley, also says she’s broke and living with her daughter, according to docs obtained by Daily Mail.

Presley is currently paying for two nannies to supervise visits between her husband and the two girls, she said in the papers, adding that nearly all of her $300 million wealth is now gone.

The L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services is conducting an investigation and for now the children will remain in protective custody.

The daughter of legendary rock star Elvis Presley said that she was “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach” in court papers filed as part of the pair’s ongoing divorce, the Daily Mail reported.

Meanwhile her husband is in court contesting their prenup. He wants money from Lisa. Lisa also claims that her husband spent $100 million of her money, without permission.

Sounds like the kids were being molested. This is tragic.