‘Family Matters’ Actor Confirms That He Is ALIVE!

‘Family Matters’ Actor Confirms That He Is ALIVE!

Yesterday unconfirmed sources reported that “Family Matters” actor Reginald Veljohnson had passed away.

The rumors were FALSE.

Reginald Veljohnson himself confirmed the rumors were false on his page today.

