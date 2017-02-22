Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
‘Family Matters’ Actor Accused of Brutally Beating His Wife and Toddler Daughter

‘Family Matters’ Actor Accused of Brutally Beating His Wife and Toddler Daughter

Celebrities No Comments

PhotoGrid_1487800864845

“Family Matters” star Darius McCrary is being accused of terrorizing his wife and toddler daughter.

A police report gives details on how he has abused his wife and daughter.

Read The Details On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Latetha

The One Who Controls The Internet.

Comments

error: Content is protected !!