HomeCelebrities‘Family Matters’ Actor Has Passed Away ‘Family Matters’ Actor Has Passed Away Latetha Celebrities No Comments According to sources Reginald VelJohnson aka Carl Winslow of the classic sitcom ‘Family Matters‘ has passed away. Read The Details On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump on a Private Jet Kissy Denise December 16, 2016 ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Gets Release Date & First Photo Kissy Denise June 18, 2014 Bill Clinton Has A Secret Side Chick Named “Energizer” That Secret Service Hides From Hilary Kissy Denise July 22, 2014 Male Cast of Love & Hip Hop – Hollywood Refuses To Shoot With New Gay Rapper AskKissySTAFF August 11, 2015 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments