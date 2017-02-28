Now Trending:
Fans Accuse Nicki Minaj of Posting Sexy Photos to Make Them Forget About Remy Ma Beef

It’s been three days since Remy Ma ruthlessly dissed Nicki Minaj, and still no clapback…

To the disappointment of many hip hop fans, Minaj has only posted sexy photos to Instagram instead of pulling a diss song out of her magic bag of tricks. No shade, no dissing, just photos.

Nicki is trying to make it look like she’s too busy working and doesn’t have time to make a diss record.

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

While some fans are oogling over Nicki’s hot new photos, others are demanding that she drop a diss track like right now.

Read some of the commentary below:

screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-1-25-11-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-1-27-38-pmscreen-shot-2017-02-28-at-1-27-59-pmscreen-shot-2017-02-28-at-1-28-47-pmscreen-shot-2017-02-28-at-1-29-09-pmscreen-shot-2017-02-28-at-1-29-25-pmscreen-shot-2017-02-28-at-1-29-59-pmscreen-shot-2017-02-28-at-1-30-34-pm

Man, D Fresh isn’t playing any games with Nicki. 😂

