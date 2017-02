COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. – Authorities are investigating after a Georgia father allegedly shot and killed a boy his daughter had snuck into their house.

Investigators said the man’s 14-year-old daughter snuck the 17-year-old boy into their Columbia County home early Saturday morning.

According to police, the father got his gun after he heard noises downstairs. He followed his barking dog to a guest bedroom.

