Someone has a nice cushy job that they are about to lose, but at least one of his fantasies came true.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Yesterday, a woman posted video of herself having public sex at the Duval County Courthouse.

The graphic video showed two people having sex in the hallway at the Duval County Courthouse during business hours.

According to news sources, the sexual acts were performed Jan. 31 on the fourth floor of the courthouse.

The woman in the video woman admitted she performed sex acts in the courthouse and posted the video on Twitter.

A source said the other person in the video is a security guard at the courthouse.

The woman who sent the tweet with the video attached said, “(She) just found a way to get out of trouble.”



