Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Future Asks for Ciara’s Forgiveness in Instagram Post

Future Asks for Ciara’s Forgiveness in Instagram Post

Celebrities No Comments

ciara-russell

Ciara is expecting her second child by her husband Russell Wilson any day now.

Her other baby father, rapper Future, decided to ask for Ciara’s forgiveness in a very emotional Instagram post today for Valentine’s Day.

Read The Post On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Latetha

The One Who Controls The Internet.

Comments

error: Content is protected !!