GoFundMe Started to Help Janet Jackson’s ‘Secret Daughter’ Find Her Real Family

When it comes to the Internet, ya’ll play too much.

For years there have been rumors that singer Janet Jackson birthed a child some 30 years ago with then husband James De Barge.

Earlier in the week, the story of Janet’s secret daughter went viral when Janet’s former mother-in-law, Etterlene DeBarge, known as “Mama D,” told “Inside Edition” that DNA has now proven that Janet has a secret daughter.

James DeBarge’s mother, Etterlene told “Inside Edition” she thinks she’s found the truth after having a woman take a DNA test that came back with related results.

DeBarge said she has been contacted by several women over the years claiming to be Jackson’s secret daughter. But one day, she heard from a woman she thought could be a match.

“I told her, ‘The proof is in the pudding. Let’s go get a DNA test,'” she said.

The DNA test results showed “the probability of relatedness if 96.7 percent,” she said.

The woman, who lives in Philadelphia, is now 31, which makes her the right age.

In an interview that aired on Thursday, she recalled her conversation with Jackson about the alleged pregnancy three decades ago.

“So you asked her if she was pregnant?” Inside Edition’s Les Trent asked DeBarge.

“I told her she was pregnant; I didn’t ask her,” DeBarge said. “I said, ‘Girl, you pregnant. Look how fat you’re getting.’ She just laughed it off. She never denied it.”

She says that’s when Janet disappeared for a while.

Now someone has created a GoFundMe to help the woman find her real family.

The page reads:

Help Me Find My Folks! Lawd, the DNA suppsedly says Tiffany Whyte is the long lost child of James DeBrage & Janet Jackson & we all know that aint true! So, lets help this young lady get the truth with a side order of mental help. Some of the proceeds from this campaign will benefit the Black & missing foundation, which offers free help to families in creating Web pages for missing relatives.

I’m laughing, but I really didn’t want to.