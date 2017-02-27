Halle Berry’s Stylist Explains Why He Needs To Be Fired, For Sending That Pretty Woman To The Oscars Looking a Hot Mess

Halle Berry’s Stylist, Castillo Bataille, Explains Why He Needs To Be Fired .

Halle Berry‘s stylist Castillo Bataille, sent her off to the Oscars with her hair looking a hot mess, knowing black twitter was going to roast her.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner wanted to stand out amongst Hollywood’s elite. She wore a Atelier Versace gown paired with a custom wig she labled “all natural.”

A few seconds after the show aired Halle got roasted on Twitter.

One comedian Trey Moe, made an entire cartoon video roasting Halle’s wig.



Many wondered if Halle’s wig was upside down. The roast was brutal.

According to celebrity hair stylist and custom wigmaker Castillo Bataille, it was all his fault.

Continue Reading On Page 2