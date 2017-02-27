Hate Crime: Couple Going to Prison for Threatening Blacks at an 8-Year-Old’s Birthday Party

Two racist individuals just got sentenced to an awful lot of time for issuing death threats.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Georgia – A young couple was sentenced to prison for their part in a racially charged crime.

A Douglas County judge sentenced the defendants to a year longer in prison than the state was seeking: 20 years for Jose Torres (13 in and 7 on parole) and 15 years for Kayla Norton (6 in 9 out).

Norton and Torres were among more than a dozen charged out of the incident. They were charged under the state’s street-gang terrorism law, WAGA reported.

The woman who shared the video, Melissa Alford, said the trucks were on her property and their passengers were armed.

The couple, who have three children, was part of a larger group in July 2015 called Respect the Flag. Their convoy of trucks, flying the Confederate battle flag, pulled up to a birthday party for an 8-year-old Black child.

The couple was found guilty of yelling racial slurs and threatening to kill partygoers, even the kids. Prosecutors said Torres pointed a shotgun at the party. Kayla cried in court and said “it wasn’t me.”

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach said Monday’s court proceeding was one of the most intense he’s ever seen.

Couple sentenced to 13 + 6 years in prison for racial crime in Douglas Co. after emotionally charged hearing. LIVE report at 12p pic.twitter.com/3ZSRlRn2Rn — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 27, 2017

Out of the dozen or more people involved in the incident, only four were charged with felonies. The other two pleaded guilty and are serving shorter prison terms.

It’s sad that she’s about to spend all this time in prison cause she wants to ride around being racist, instead of being at home taking care of her kids. Now her kids have no mom.

It shouldn’t take prison time to make you see hate isn’t worth it.