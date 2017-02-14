Heart-warming photo of a young couple with Down syndrome attending prom hand-in-hand leaves the Internet “crying with happiness”

A brother’s appeal to make his younger sibling’s prom night photo go viral has left Twitter users in happy tears.

Proud big brother Jigg shared a snap of his younger brother Justin and his date Victoria, who both have Down syndrome, on Twitter and his wish for them to become famous rapidly came true.

The snap of the smiling pair, from the U.S., standing hand-in-hand in their finery ahead of the big night has been retweeted more than 250,000 times and liked more than 650,000.

Followers were so moved that one declared she was crying tears of happiness over the snap.

Justin and Victoria were attending the Night To Shine, a prom night for people with special needs aged 14 and older.

Jigg later updated his followers to confirm the pair had enjoyed a fantastic time.

“So many smiles, dances and shared laughter between the two of them. Amazing night,” he said.

He also shared a photo of himself with his mother and brother on the big night.

Dapper Justin looked smart in a black tux with a silver waistcoat and bow tie, while his date Victoria wore a black dress with an embellished top.

Twitter users were full of kind words for the “beautiful” couple and praised Justin’s huge smile.

They also praised Jigg for being a wonderful big brother and advised him that he and his brother should continue to always be there for each other.

One follower even admitted she was crying happy tears and said the photo had made her year.

Jigg later sent a personal message from his mother, thanking people for their kind words.

He explained: “She is thrilled and trying to read ALL of the beautiful comments. She says: “Thank you and god bless.”

Via: Daily Mail