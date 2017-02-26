8-year-old little girl shot to death after driver chasing vehicle that struck her mom’s car opens fire

Houston, Texas – An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed early morning, just moments after she was involved in a car crash with her mother.

NY Daily News Reports: DeMaree Atkins was sitting in the backseat of her mother Toyia Thomas’ Honda Accord as it headed east on Sam Houston Parkway when a white Pontiac slammed into the vehicle.

The Houston Police Department and Homicide Division said it believes the Pontiac was being chased by a black sedan as it traveled at a high speed on West Fuqua St. near the Beltway feeder road at 2:30 a.m., KHOU reports.

After the crash, authorities said the driver of the sedan got out of the vehicle and opened fire, hitting Atkins.

