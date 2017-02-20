All Huff and Puff: Looks Like the Soulja Boy, Chris Brown Fight Ain’t Happening

Remember last month when Soulja Boy and Chris Brown went at it on social media, and then said they were actually going to box it out? Floyd Mayweather was going to coach, while Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson were stepping in to coach as well. Even 50 Cent wanted to get involved.

Well, it looks like it was just two dudes talking ish… apparently the fight isn’t going to happen. Soulja Boy claims Brown won’t sign a contract to go ahead with the boxing match.

There’s sure to be some incoming comment from Breezy any minute now, as Soulja Boy went in on him pretty hard with Tweets such as: “Can’t believe this ni**a scared to fight me. Sign the contract Bit*h A** Ni**a. Set up the boxing match!”

