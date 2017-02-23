Hurt Bae Cheater Leonard Long Speaks Out and Tells His Side of Story #HonestBae [Video]

Now Trending:
Hurt Bae Cheater Leonard Long Speaks Out and Tells His Side of Story

On Valentine’s Day, social media was flooded with a #hurtBae video showcasing a man telling his ex-girlfriend the reasons he cheated on her.

The footage went viral, causing most to empathize with the woman in the story.

Now the man tells his side of the story. Basically #hurtbae was stupid and stayed with a man who she knew for a fact was cheating on her.

Leonard Long, 23, is now a married, non-cheating man.

