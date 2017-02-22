Husband And Wife Destroy Each Other In Separation Letters

A wife decided to write her husband a break up letter, explaining why she’s leaving him for his brother.

The husband wrote a response letter, and he dragged her.

Dear Husband,

I’m writing you this letter to tell you that I’m leaving you for good. I’ve been a good woman to you for seven years and I have nothing to show for it. These last two weeks have been hell. Your boss called to tell me that you had quit your job today and that was the last straw.

Last week, you came home and didn’t notice that I had gotten my hair and nails done, cooked your favorite meal and even wore a brand new negligee. You came home and ate in two minutes, and went straight to sleep after watching the game. You don’t tell me you love me anymore, you don’t touch me or anything. Either you’re cheating or you don’t love me anymore, whatever the case is, I’m gone.

P.S. If you’re trying to find me, don’t. Your BROTHER and I are moving away to West Virginia together!

Have a great life! > Your EX- Wife

