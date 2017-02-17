INSECURE: Future Feared His Relationship With Ciara Was Bigger Than His Career

In a recent interview, rapper Future opened up about his failed relationship with singer Ciara and how he allowed his insecurities to make him feel like his relationship with her got bigger than his career.

Future sat down with Zane Lowe to discuss his new album ‘Future Hendrix‘, on Beats 1 radio yesterday.

The YBF Reports: In the interview, the Atlanta rapper opened up about his high-profile relationship and engagement to R&B singer Ciara. The two have since moved on from the failed relationship with Ciara marrying Russell Wilson and and getting pregnant.

Meanwhile, it seems Future is trying to get that old thing back with his son’s mother Brittni Mealy.

