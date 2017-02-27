JAIL: 100-Year-Old Woman ‘Arrested’ and ‘Booked’ to Cross Item Off Bucket List

Ahhh, the sweet joys of life.

NIJMEGEN-ZUID, Netherlands – An elderly woman spent some time in the big house and crossed an item off her bucket list.

Annie, whose last name wasn’t released, was “arrested” and “booked” into a jail in the town of Nijmegen-Zuid, ABC reported.

Police helped grant her wish of getting what she called an inside experience of a jail cell.

They posted photos of Annie’s booking to the department’s Facebook page as she smiled for the camera and showed off her handcuffs.

The Facebook post garnered hundreds of comments and more than 5,000 likes.

Many people thanked the police for helping Annie live out her dream.