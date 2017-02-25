Jennifer Williams and Evelyn Lozada Are Beefing AGAIN! [Video]

Who knew that Jennifer Williams and Evelyn Lozada were still at each other’s throats?

Apparently there’s a new beef brewing between the former besties.

According to BOSSIP:

In an interview with Bijou Star on Cleveland’s Z 107.9, Williams reveals that she has been spending time with Tami Roman and Shaunie O’Neal since moving to L.A. to pursue acting. She also says producers had approached her about appearing on “Basketball Wives L.A.” for the upcoming season… but apparently after some time passed, those talks lapsed. Williams says when she asked for an explanation, she learned that one of the other ladies from the show had some objections to her being part of the cast.

