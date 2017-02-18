Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Man Found NOT GUILTY of Smothering His Mistress and Burning His Child Alive

Man Found NOT GUILTY of Smothering His Mistress and Burning His Child Alive

In The News No Comments

Joshua Carlisle

Indianapolis, Indiana  – A man was charged with two counts of murder after he allegedly smothered his mistress to death before setting ablaze his infant daughter using lighter fluid.

According to prosecutors, Joshua Carlisle, 22, set out to murder his mistress Tracie Shannon, 25, after learning that he fathered a child with her and would have to pay $200 a month in child support payments.

Investigators say Carlisle went to the woman’s apartment, smothered her to death and then set her on fire, while their daughter lay in another room.

He then reportedly walked to his crying baby’s crib, poured lighter fluid on the child and then set her on fire while she was still alive.

Continue Reading On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

error: Content is protected !!