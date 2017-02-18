Man Found NOT GUILTY of Smothering His Mistress and Burning His Child Alive

Indianapolis, Indiana – A man was charged with two counts of murder after he allegedly smothered his mistress to death before setting ablaze his infant daughter using lighter fluid.

According to prosecutors, Joshua Carlisle, 22, set out to murder his mistress Tracie Shannon, 25, after learning that he fathered a child with her and would have to pay $200 a month in child support payments.

Investigators say Carlisle went to the woman’s apartment, smothered her to death and then set her on fire, while their daughter lay in another room.

He then reportedly walked to his crying baby’s crib, poured lighter fluid on the child and then set her on fire while she was still alive.

