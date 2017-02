After a rough past, it seems Kandi and her daughter Riley’s father, Russell “Block” Spencer, are trying to create a better relationship.

Last year Kandi caught some heat from Block’s ex wife, who claimed Kandi was Block’s sidechick, and she was just using him for a storyline on “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.“

Everything has taken a complete turn around, because Kandi just posted a postitive message on Instagram dedicated to Block and Riley.

View More On Page 2