Karrueche Tran Breaks Silence After Saying Chris Brown Punched and Threatened To Kill Her

Power 105 reports:

One day after news of her restraining order against ex-boyfriend Chris Brown broke, Karrueche Tran has finally taken to social media and delivered her first comments about the matter.

On her Instagram, Kae posted a popular meme of Janet Jackson looking defeated — the meme shows a scene from Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married Too?” The actress/model captioned the photo, “Me trying to excel in my career, maintain a social life, drink enough water, exercise, text everybody back, stay sane, survive & be happy.”

From this post, we see that Kae is feeling extremely overwhelmed by everything that’s been going down, since her restraining order details surfaced. Yesterday, TMZ broke the story that several years ago, Chris punched Tran in the stomach twice, as well as pushed her down the stairs. Brown later threatened to kill Kae, which frightened her so much that she took out the order against the singer.

