Kirk Moves His Baby Mom Into Their Building, Joc and Tommie Have a Threesome, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Super Trailer

Kirk Moves His Baby Mom Into Their Building, Joc and Tommie Have a Threesome, and Rasheeda Returns Her Wedding Ring in the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Supertrailer

VH1 Reports:

It’s here! The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season six supertrailer has arrived and the cup runneth over with drama. On-again, off-again couple Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J will find themselves butting heads over the paternity of Joseline’s baby. Is it really Stevie’s or could rapper Young Dro be the father? It may be old news that Karlie Redd and Yung Joc got back together but the fact that Joc had a threesome with Tommie Lee and an unnamed woman is 100% new news, and has us shaking our heads in disbelief. (Also somehow Joc’s baby mom Sina Bina and Jessica Dime are all up the mix of that relationship.)

Season six also looks like it’s going to be on some “Tommie s–t” as the fiery one finds herself embroiled in legal troubles, gets called out for her drinking habits by her bestie/mentor Karen “KK” King, and gets into it (like, physically) with her own mother. Meanwhile, Waka Flocka Flame will be getting a little more camera time this season as he works hard, hard, to win back his estranged wife Tammy Rivera. Tammy won’t only be worrying about her marriage because she’ll also be supporting her BFF Bambi because Scrappy cheats on her, leaving their wedding as a big question mark.

And of course, Rasheeda and Kirk Frost return but the final nail may be in the coffin for them. We finally see the first look at Kirk’s alleged mistress and baby mom Jasmine Washington who, according to Karlie, Kirk moved into his building where he lives with his family. Kirk may find support with his guys but Rasheeda’s mom advises him to just file the divorce papers. With Rasheeda returning her wedding ring to her husband at the end of the supertrailer, it seems like it’s gonna be a dramatic and sad season for the couple.

