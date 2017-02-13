Who Knew? Lisa Raye and Da Brat’s Millionaire Dad Was Tragically and Brutally Killed.

You may be well aware that Lisa Raye and Da Brat are biological sisters. But you probably don’t know anything about their father.

Lisa Raye (best known to us many of us as “Diamond” in the “Player’s Club”) and rapper Da Brat are biological sisters with the same father, David Ray McCoy. Their beloved father was a paraplegic who was also a well known Southside Chicago businessman. David McCoy owned several hotels and nightclubs, and he was also known to lend money to hundreds of people who wanted to start their own businesses.

According to I Love Old School Music, Lisa Raye and Da Brat’s dad was brutally murdered in 1988, and his daughters were left fatherless. Detectives eventually found out that McCoy was killed over something so senseless…

