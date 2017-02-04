“I knew we were meant to be”… Kim Kardashian reveals the moment she knew Kanye West was the one.

With the Paris robbery behind her, Kim Kardashian is back again being active on social media.

On Friday, Kim took to instagram to reveal 20 facts about herself that not even her most die-hard fans could have known.

The reality star, 36, posted a list to her website, www.kimkardashianwest.com, in which she confessed how she used to cheat on tests in school, how many piercings she has, how kissing a boy almost got her kicked out of tennis camp and the moment she knew her husband Kanye West was the one for her.

