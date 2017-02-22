Now Trending:
Did You Know That Kat Stacks Has Beef With Cardi B… ‘Cause She’s Not a Real Ho?? [Video]

Five years ago, the hot new girl on the block was Kat Stacks.  She was the face of the most viral World Star Hip Hop videos.

Stacks’ name was everywhere due to her exploitation of rappers, mainly Soulja Boy. But these days it’s all about Cardi B, who has built a brand along with huge following that landed her on reality TV.

Apparently, Stacks  who also resides in New York, is jealous because Cardi B. became famous for “pretending” to be a hoe and Kat feels that she should be on “Love & Hip Hop” too… because she’s a real ho. [YUP]

Kat Stacks believes wholeheartedly that she is the “real ho” and newcomer Cardi B can’t compare to her three prostitution charges in three different states. [CROSS COUNTRY WITH IT]

