Man arrested for hitting his girlfriend’s 7-year-old son 62 TIMES with a belt, over a phone charger [video]

An off duty deputy was monitoring police street cameras at home when he witnessed a man, beating a child with a belt.

Kordarell Williams, 27 was arrested for child abuse after a video showing him hitting his girlfriend’s 7-yr-old son with a belt.

Williams had the child bent over the hood of a car and hit him 62-times in a row! As a result the kids eyes are swollen.

The mother says she was unaware of the beating and Kordarell says he spanked the boy for “stealing his phone charger.”

If you ask me his momma ain’t sh*t, cause a man would already know not to touch my kid.

