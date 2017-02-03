Now Trending:
Look Ma, No Panties! Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Exposing Herself to Students During Cartwheel

PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma — Police arrested a playful substitute teacher after she allegedly exposed herself to a high school choir class.

On Tuesday, the Pawhuska Police Department announced the arrest of 34-year-old Lacey Sponsler, who was booked on one complaint of indecent exposure after a Snapchat video from the class was shared online.

Investigators say Sponsler performed a cartwheel in front a Pawhuska High School choir class without any underwear on under her skirt.

Police told KJRH that Sponsler told the students that she wasn’t wearing any underwear before doing the cartwheel.

Officials say she also told the students to destroy the video.

That’s not all… it gets even stranger.

