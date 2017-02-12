Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Legendary Al Jarreau Dead at 76!

Legendary Al Jarreau Dead at 76!

Celebrities No Comments

PhotoGrid_1486923589124

Al Jarreau, famed R&B and jazz singer, died Sunday morning … according to his reps.

Read More On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Latetha

The One Who Controls The Internet.

Comments

error: Content is protected !!