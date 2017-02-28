Lil Kim and Safaree Weigh in on Beef Between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma

Safaree says Remy Ma basically crushed Nicki Minaj and there’s nothing Nicki can do about it…

Nicki Minaj‘s ex-boyfriend, Safaree Samuels, says he doesn’t know what Nicki could possibly say to Remy Ma in the aftermath of Remy’s “shETHER” diss record.

Remy Ma’s “shETHER” is arguably one of the uttermost, completely savage diss tracks in music history. The Bronx rapper went no holds barred for seven minutes straight, demolishing Nicki Minaj’s reputation with no consideration for her future children.

“It’s probably the most disrespectful record I ever heard in my life,” said Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Safaree.

TMZ caught up with the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star and asked what his former lover should do to fix the damage. Between trying not to laugh and a smirk and a shrug, Safaree was at a loss for words. In his response, considering how much Nicki has publicly dissed him, he responded pretty kind…

“I don’t know ’cause what can you even say,” he said about the possibility of Nicki firing back at Remy.

As to if Safaree was willing to help Nicki get her respect back, he said no… but only because he’s not into female rap beefs.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:



As to Lil Kim, what she had to say may surprise you.

