Looks Like Scottie Pippen and Wife Larsa Have a Bright FUTURE Again

It wasn’t that long ago that there were reports that former NBA star Scottie Pippen was in an outrage over his wife, who was allegedly romantically linked to rapper Future.

Meanwhile, Future released some new material including a track called “Rent Money,” where he allegedly refers to a fling with Larsa Pippen when he raps:

“I make the blogs with ya b**** ’cause I’m ruthless, Yeah, I get cash money like I’m Mack Maine, I just put a rapper b**** on game, I be smokin’ rapper weed with my gang, I just slam dunked ya b****, hall of fame.”

Now news is that the husband and wife may be trying to work things out. Earlier this week, the former Chicago Bulls player went on Instagram and posted a photo of himself and the Mrs. and the Pippen kids on the beach.

