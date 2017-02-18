COLLINGDALE, Pennsylvania – On Friday, an 8-year-old girl was seriously injured after a woman stabbed her in the head because she was unhappy with her babysitting services.

It all began just before 4 p.m. in the 500 block of MacDade Boulevard. An eerie, purplish light glowed from the second floor where the horrific chaos broke out during an argument between neighbors.

Police say Majeah Bashir, 21, was not happy with how her neighbor’s daughter – the 8-year-old victim – was babysitting her toddler.

Bashir allegedly attacked the second-grader in an apartment building hallway in front of several other sibling children.

“There was some kind of confrontation over, I guess, her babysitting skills or whatever, and then an argument ensued,” said Police Chief Robert Adams

